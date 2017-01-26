Strong winds whipped up another round of grass fires across Fayette County on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 22-23.
Sports
01/26/2017 - 5:00am
Slow starts continue to plague the La Grange boys basketball team.
During the regular meeting on Jan. 23, La Grange ISD’s Board of Trustees voted to call a $37.9 million bond election.
